Two grabbed with fresh human head at Kasoa

The Police on Monday arrested two young men with a “fresh” male human head.

The two, suspected to be ritual murderers, were arrested at Kasoa in the Ga South Municipality.

They were arrested after their vehicle had a crash and sent to the Weija District Command.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency that one of the suspects was a Taxi Driver.

The source said the suspects were three, however, one fled as soon as the police opened the vehicle and saw the human head.

It said the suspects were being interrogated by the police.

The source said they had denied knowledge of the origin of the head, which had blood oozing from it.

It said the head had been deposited at the morgue.

