Love adjudged winner of Atinka TV's Kel Di Asa Xtra, grabs GHC50,000

Season One winner of Di Asa, Love was crowned winner of Atinka TV's Kel Di Asa Xtra at the grand finale which was held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the National Theatre.

She surpassed 49 other queens who were drawn from all the five seasons of Di Asa including the 12 contestants that entered the grand finale, after a talent show session, highlife dance, hip-life session, and freestyle edition where the ladies chose their own songs to dance with.

Love was given a cash Prize of GHC 50,000 and souvenirs from sponsors of the show.

At the end of the competition, Maame who is from Kumasi and a season four contestant, came second and was awarded a cash prize of GHC40,000 and souvenirs from all the sponsors of the show.

Dee Baby, from the North who was the winner of Season Four, also secured the third position and was given a cash prize of GHC30,000 in addition to the goodies from the sponsors.

Season three winner, PM also came fourth and was given a cash Prize of GHC20,000 and a lot of goodie bags.

Borley from Greater Accra and Season 5, also came fifth and was given GHC10,000 with gifts from the sponsors.

Bene, who came 6th and Doris who secured the 7th position, and all the other contestants, Maafia, Sapato, Pandy, Mercy, and Mimi were all given cash prizes of GHC5,000 respectively.

Ghanaian Hip-Life Artiste, Fancy Gadam headlined the Kel Di Asa Xtra grand finale with a spectacular performance.

Akatakyie also thrilled the audience with good music and amazing performance of their old hits.

For his part, Kwame Yogot gave an energetic show at the grand finale.

Season six launch

Meanwhile, at the event, Di Asa Season Six was launched.

Speaking at the event, the Corporate Affairs Manager for Tobbinco Group of Companies, who is also the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said the auditions will go back to the markets as it was done in the past seasons before covid.

He said there will be auditions in 32 markets in all the 16 Regions of Ghana.

He said the auditions are expected to start in the third week of August, noting that Di Asa season six will be extraordinary.