‘I really don’t think Akufo-Addo is serious about measures he talks about' — Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has said President Akufo-Addo is now asking the suffering Ghanaians to be understanding when government failed to listen to wise counsel from Ghanaians.

According to him, the President has not made any concrete sacrifice to be asking Ghanaians to do same.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News on June 11, he noted that government failed to show empathy to Ghanaians in tackling their social needs.

He noted that the salary cut announced by the President is insignificant to the issues confronting the economy.

“We have heard of the situation where the Presidency alone, constantly we are being reminded and being told about how much is allocated to the Presidency and how much Presidential staffers have been appointed on Article 71 issues and so on. Why is the President not talking about those things as areas to cut in terms of the measures?

“The President still has a Minister who has been living in the Unites States of America for over a year now and the person remains a Minister and so long as she remains a Minister it is right to think that she is paid her salary.

“Why is the President not dealing with matters like that? I really don’t think that the President is really serious about the measures he talks about and the demands that he is making for other people to sacrifice. I don’t think that I have seen any sacrifice, any measures that indicate a clear and serious sacrifice on the part of the government and on the part of the President,” he lamented