Eid-ul-Adha: ‘Bawumia for Ghana’ put smiles on widows, aged women in Northern Region

Some widows and vulnerable women in Gurugu, a community in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region have expressed joy over food items they received from 'Bawumia for Ghana' (BawuGha), a youth group affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The items provided to the beneficiaries include bags of rice, drinks, bottled water, and cattle for the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Receiving the Salla items at the community, Mma Ayi Abubakar on behalf of the women noted that the items given to them came at the appropriate time considering the high cost of living.

According to her, this year's 'Salla' wouldn't have been complete without the support due to the rising prices of goods and services in the market.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to this reporter expressed their delight for the assistance, revealing that they were actually in dire need of foodstuffs for the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The National Project Coordinator of Bawumia for Ghana (BawuGha), Mr. Emmanuel Mensah said, the group tackles social issues including support to the less privileged as part of their responsibilities.

“We made this present in the Northern Region because of the poverty here, We all know that the Northern zone is one of the poorest Region in the country, so to ease and put smiles on the faces of the people on a day like this, there's the need to support people here,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel mentioned that the group consulted Imams, Assembly members and opinion leaders who truly identified those women in need.

“Some of them are widows, some too their homes burnt have been down, so as you can see, we want them to feel involved and loved a special day like this.

“Bawumia for Ghana, we're a group of young people who believe in showcasing the good work of Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President of the republic, we are doing all this for the beneficiaries' prayers to be behind the Vice President to become the next president of Ghana, we choose to support Bawumia because of his good work, Ghanaians can now sit at home and get a passport following digitization programs the man Bawumia is implementing," he stated.

He further indicated that the group has mapped up several programmes to support the Vice President agenda of becoming the president.