Central Regional House of Chiefs disown Nana Kwesi Brebo as acting President of Nkusukum Traditional Council

The Nkusukum Traditional Council said Chief of Kuntu in the Mfantseman Municipality is not the Acting President of the Traditional Council.

At a Traditional Council meeting held at Yamoransa recently, the Acting President of the Nkusukum Traditional Council, Nana Beenyi III who is also the Obaatan of the Nkusukum Traditional Area produced a letter signed by the Registrar of the Central Regional House of Chiefs on behalf of the President of the House Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII who doubles as Breman Asikumanhene.

Copies of the letter addressed to Nana Kwesi Brebo Chief of Kuntu and the Nkusukum Traditional Council reads, "I am directed by Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII Breman Asikumanhene and President of Central Regional House of Chiefs to bring to your attention a decision of the Standing Committee of the house held on 12th April, 2021.

"The Standing Committee have have unanimously resolved that, due to your persistence interference in the judicial cases and your uncooperative attitude thereby inhabiting the peace and prolonging litigation in the Nkusukum Traditional Area, your Services as the Acting President of the Nkusukum Traditional Council ceases with immediate effect.

"The Traditional Council is entreated to present a new Acting President to fill this vacancy at the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

"Counting on your usual cooperation. Thank you. Signed by Gloria Seemaa Bamfo for Registrar."

According to Nana Beenyi III, per the above letter, Nana Kwesi Brebo cannot hold himself as the Acting President of the Nkusukum Traditional Council.

"In our traditional set up, if there is no Omanhene to chair Traditional Council meetings, the Obaatan, who is the Senior Divisional Chief is mandated to Act as President to steer the affairs at Council meetings till a substantive Omanhene is installed. This has been there for since time memorial.

"As it stands now, I Nana Beenyi III, Obaatan of the Nkusukum Traditional Area has assumed full responsibility as the Acting President of the Nkusukum Traditional Council. Any other remarks or comments outside is fallacy," he stated.

Nana Beenyi III urges Nkusukum residents both home and aboard that this year's 'Odaambea' festival would be celebrated at Yamoransa, the headquarters of the Nkusukum Traditional Area.

He urged the contractor working on the Yamoransa town roads to speed up the project.