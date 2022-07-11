'Attitude of Akufo-Addo, appointees hasn’t demonstrated sacrifice; salary cut doesn’t mean anything' — Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has indicated that the supposed salary cut of the President is inconsequential.

According to him, the president does not solely rely on his salary.

He noted that therefore cutting down salary by 30% is negligible.

Joining the news review on Joy News’ ‘AM show’ he said the salary cut announcement seeks to paint a picture as if stakeholders do not know how government is run.

He indicated that ministers make a lot of money from deals and inflated contracts.

“I have always said that when it comes to this whole conversation about the President saying that my salary has been cut and so on. For some of us, it appears that it is a statement to make us feel like we don’t know how this country is run. As if we are people who don’t really have discerning minds.

“Why would the President be talking about his salary? Which president in our republic has really depended on their salary? If the President wants he should tell Ministers that from now on Ministers are not going to be paid a monthly salary and let’s see which Minister will resign. Which Minister is there because of their salary? We all know the deals they make, we all know the inflated contracts they have," he intimated.

He further added that allowances alone for appointees far outweigh their monthly salaries.

“How many Ministers or government appointees are using their salaries to build and all the things that they have around. The President can say they have cut their salary by 99% and let’s see if any Minister will resign.

“No one will resign. In fact, I’m sure that even if it’s said that every month every minister must contribute a certain amount of money without salary they will still hold on to their positions. So if the President talks about my salary has been reduced by 30% sometimes it makes it look as if we don’t have discerning minds,” he emphasised.