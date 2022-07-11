Lack of good leadership, division causing Ghana problems — Islamic Lecturer

A lecturer at the Islamic University College, Mohammed Anim Lamptey has opined that the root of Ghana’s problems is bad leadership and individualism.

According to him, division and individualism are taking the country backwards.

Speaking on Accra based Starr FM he noted that negative and destructive criticism is what has brought the country to its knees.

“What is happening in Ghana today or our society today, the first is poor leadership. Lack of good leadership is the problem. From lack of good leadership the second point is that there is so much division. People only think about individualism and not collectivism. So it has brought about some separations. It is time for us to get ourselves into intellectual criticisms instead of negative and destructive criticisms that is the problem. That has really swallowed everything that we do,” he stated.

Moving away from Ghana’s leadership problems, he touched on the lack of proper role models for young people.

He indicated that the ones parading themselves as role models are always looking for the quickest way to become successful without exhibiting the true traits of a real role model.

“Most of our kids and youth today don’t have role models. The role models that we have today are people who are hungry for success and they always want to cut short. They want to make sure that they get everything instantaneously when life is a process it’s not an event,” he observed.