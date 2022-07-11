Ghana is electively peaceful; If you want to know travel somewhere and be thankful to God — Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

The spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has said despite the challenges, all is still well in the country.

According to him, other countries are worse off but life here has been good.

Speaking on how far Allah has brought the Muslim today, he pointed out that in all things thanks must be given to Allah.

He noted that the prevailing peace and security enjoyed in the country is often downplayed indicating that a trip to Nigeria, Togo or Burkina Faso disturbed by terrorists will compel Ghanaians to thank God.

“Life has been good. Ghana has been good. People ask me, so Sheikh, is Ghana peaceful? I say Ghana is electively peaceful. If you want to know travel somewhere. The security of our county if you want to know go to Nigeria, go to Burkina Faso, go to Togo. I’m yet to see Ghana where we are queueing to buy fuel. I’m not doing politics. I’m not a politician. When it comes to where I will hit, I will hit,” he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

Expressing his unending thanks to Allah for the goodness He has bestowed on Ghana, he said the story is not the same elsewhere such as in Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast who are neighbours to Ghana.

“I thank God. I am the type who will always say Alhamdulliah, all praise and thanks to God, but I have travelled to other countries and I am saying that, in Nigeria they have oil and its dated us long. We found just recently so if there was any oil boom that will bring some happiness, some comfort, but you go to Nigeria and they queue or you will see petrol is in bottles that they place on tables. I have travelled to Liberia to observe elections and I have seen the life there,” he stated.

He added, “in spite of all the difficulties lets be thankful to God and that’s where I’m coming from to say we are thankful to God."