Schools to receive food supplies by Tuesday — Education Ministry

The Government through the Ministry of Education has started the distribution of foodstuffs to Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

Schools are expected to receive full supplies latest by Tuesday 12th July, 2022.

The nationwide food distribution is in fulfilment of a promise made by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, during a meeting with the leadership of the Conference of Heads of Assistant Secondary Schools.

This was in a statement from the Ministry of Education copied to this portal.

Read full statement below:

Dr. YAW OSEI ADUTWUM RESOLVES CHALLENGES IN FOOD SUPPLY TO SOME SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS

The Minister of Education has just concluded a meeting with the leadership of CHASS on the issue of challenges in food supply of food to some Senior High Schools.

The issue has been resolved and all affected schools are expected to receive full supplies latest by Tuesday 12th July, 2022.

Signed...

Kwasi Kwarteng

PRO, Ministry of Education