Why does GWCL always cut water supply during Eid? — A/R Chief Imam vex

Leadership of the Muslim community in the Ashanti Region has expressed worry over the incessant water shortage especially in the Kumasi metropolis during Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

The Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haruna, speaking on Akoma FM's current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Monday, July 11, sounded worried.

“We have observed the trend for some time now [that] whenever we are celebrating the Eid festivals, we experience water shortage and this really affects us. Same time last year during the Eid festivities, there was water shortage and this year the trend is repeating itself so I hope it is not deliberate on the part of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to mar our holy festival.”

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haruna further lamented to the sit-in host of the show JB that “the water shortage has really affected us but for the heavy rains over the weekend most of we the Muslims wouldn't have gotten water for our routine chores during the Eid holidays. That during such time we kill lot of cattle and other livestock animals so without frequent water supply we end up creating more waste in the system. We need water to wash ourselves and pray, we need water to cook so if water shorts during the Eid it really affect us”.

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Ashanti Region on Saturday, July 9 in a press release informed its customers and the public about the inability to the supply water to the Kumasi Metropolis since the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6.

The GWCL explained that the water shortage is as a result of ECG's inability to supply power to the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and Achiase Booster station.

Explaining the water shortage further on Akoma FM's GhanAkoma, Public Relations Manager for the GWCL Ebenezer Paddy Narh assured that the fault has been rectified and water is gradually flowing in some households.

“By the end of day, there will be full supply of water to people of Kumasi, we regret the water shortage but the assurance is that by close of business Monday July 11, the situation will be fully rectified.”

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha with prayers and large gatherings of family and friends.

The festival is joyful and a chance to share a meal with loved ones.

The prime characteristics of the Eid is feasting and killing of animals in joyful mood with family, friends and the less privileged.

This year, the holiday falls between July 9 and 13. Muslims and non-Muslims mark the occasion by greeting one another with “Eid Mubarak”.

---3news.com