ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[VIDEO] Bride dumbfounded as officiating priest asked her to say “I will satisfy you with my breast at all time”

Social News VIDEO Bride dumbfounded as officiating priest asked her to say I will satisfy you with my breast at all time
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Marriage ceremonies have always been a lovely and wonderful moment, especially at the point where the officiating priest asks the groom to kiss the bride after exchanging the marriage vows.

However, a marriage vow between two lovers shocked many when the officiating priest asked the bride to say, "I will satisfy you with my breast at all times."

This particular line got the beautiful bride astonished as she paused for minutes in her quest to confirm whether her ears were not deceiving her.

The crowd also burst into laughter as the lady, after a while, finally said the vow.

Watch the video below:

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Lack of good leadership, division causing Ghana problems — Islamic Lecturer
11.07.2022 | Social News
C/R: Car crashes into drinking spot at Awutu Obrachire, three injured, two deaths recorded
11.07.2022 | Social News
Why does GWCL always cut water supply during Eid? — A/R Chief Imam vex
11.07.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line