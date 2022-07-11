[VIDEO] Bride dumbfounded as officiating priest asked her to say “I will satisfy you with my breast at all time”

Marriage ceremonies have always been a lovely and wonderful moment, especially at the point where the officiating priest asks the groom to kiss the bride after exchanging the marriage vows.

However, a marriage vow between two lovers shocked many when the officiating priest asked the bride to say, "I will satisfy you with my breast at all times."

This particular line got the beautiful bride astonished as she paused for minutes in her quest to confirm whether her ears were not deceiving her.

The crowd also burst into laughter as the lady, after a while, finally said the vow.

Watch the video below: