Kumasi: Go after recalcitrant cattle ranchers for allowing stray cattle to pollute, destroy backyard farms – Chief butcher to RESEC

The Ashanti Regional Chief Butcher of the Kumasi-Abattoir and National Vice-chairman of the Ghana Meat Sellers Association, Sarikin, Alhaji Ibrahim Wahab Tikuma said the law enforcement agencies are failing to enforce laws governing the rearing of livestock such as cattle, goats and sheep in the urban and rural areas.

He said the situation has led to stray animals taking over some streets and major roads in Kumasi.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, Chief Wahab indicated that it is common these days to see cattle and sheep among other domestic animals crisscrossing busy streets in town.

He noted that some cattle owners allow their animals to destroy the backyard farms of people and go unpunished.

Chief Wahab Tikuma the action of cattle ranchers is creating a nuisance in the metropolis.

According to him, the Ashanti Regional Security Council should be blamed for the situation.

He noted that RESEC has failed to impress on the various District Assemblies to deal with the offending ranchers whose actions are also causing environmental pollution.

"How can Assembly work up to satisfaction when the authorized supervisor or checker been the Regional Security Council allegedly fails to discharge its mandate," the Chief Butcher quizzes.

To reverse the trend, he passionately appealed to the occupant of the Golden Stool, Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II and the Regional Security Council to as a matter of national interest come together and strategize measures to discourage not only stray cattle menace but also the cattle owners who allow their animals to graze at unauthorised public space.

He also called on the authorities to close down all unlawful slaughterhouses in the region to help curb unwholesome meat production in the metropolis.

According to Chief Wahab Takuma, his outfit would soon collaborate with the Food And Drug Authority, City Managers, Veterinary Services, Media and other security agencies to clamp down on illegal slaughters and butchers who refused to abide by the laws on meat production and consumption.

He further urged them to come on board and register with the professional butchers at Kaase to become members and channel their grievances for redress if they have any.