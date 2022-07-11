COLA strike: ‘Waiting for teachers to strike before taking action incompetence, cheap leadership’ — Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

11.07.2022

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) chapter of the University of Ghana has expressed dissatisfaction with the government's inconsiderate attitude toward teachers.

He believes the government should have been proactive in addressing their concerns than wait for them to embark on strike before taking action.

In a Facebook post seen by Modernghana News on Saturday, July 9, the outspoken lecturer revealed that teachers before going on strike always issue several warnings.

He noted that the warnings should have served as a wake-up call to the government.

“Teachers don't go on strike without giving several warnings and writing many letters which are never responded to. Acting not to prevent, but to deal with strike after it has occurred, is an incompetent leadership strategy that comes cheap,” his post reads.

Pre-tertiary teachers in Ghana are currently on strike due to the government's failure to settle their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) since July 4.