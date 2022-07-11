‘In your quest to succeed, never forget your identity as God's child’ — Reverend Biney

Reverend Patrick Biney, an associate overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International has admonished his congregants not to lose sight of their God-given identity.

The revered pastor said knowing who you are and where you stand as a Christian will contribute immensely to one's success in life.

Speaking during the July 10 church service in his temple located at Sarpeiman, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra region of Ghana, he added that Christians' identity shines as light wherever they go.

“Challenges will surely come your way, but because you know that no matter how big the challenge is, your inward identity is bigger than it, that challenge will vanish.

“Sometimes you may choose to hide your identity, but no matter how you hide it, people will see what is hidden in you," he told the congregants.

In a sermon dubbed, "Who are you and where are you?", the seasoned man of God narrated how, despite the luxurious life Moses enjoyed in Pharoah’s palace, he could still remember the real person he was and even go to the extent of killing an Egyptian in defence of his Israelite counterpart.

“Moses knew he was living in the house of a Pharaoh but that doesn't mean he seize to be an Israelite and that is what instigated his decision to fight and kill an Egyptian in defence of an Israelite,” he stated.

Reverend Biney encouraged his congregation not to give up in the face of adversity.

He mentioned the life of the young shepherd David and how he was raised to be the slayer of the bully Goliath to save his people from becoming Philistine slaves.

“It doesn't matter what you are going through, God has the power to redeem you. David was placed in the wilderness to oversee his father's flocks, and he encountered many challenges from some ferocious wild animals, but he later became the Messiah who saved the Israelites from the wicked hands of Goliath,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the church has set July 14 as a day to pray for God's protection for the church and the entire nation.