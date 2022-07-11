IMF bailout: 'We're in this together, let's navigate the troubled waters' — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, urges citizens to be interested in supporting government restore the ailing economy.

According to him, the effort to get the economy back on track is a collective responsibility that needs the sacrifices of every citizen.

“We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties,” he urged.

As a guest speaker at this year's Eid-ul-Alda festival on Saturday, July 9, President Akufo-Addo revealed that his salary and together with his cabinet ministers' have been cut by 30 percent.

He again intimated that the expenditures of the various ministries have also been reduced by 30 per cent.

“The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent.

"The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 per cent,” he disclosed.

He added, “Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended.”

The current economic hardships have propelled the Akufo-Addo government to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).