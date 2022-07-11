Strengthen Africa’s economic blocks – Presbyterian Moderator call on African Leaders

11.07.2022 LISTEN

African leaders need to strengthen the economic blocks to protect citizens against imminent hardship. Building and strengthening both economic and military blocks was very important in hard times just like what the world is experiencing now due to the twin events of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has stated stressing that it was not enough for Africa to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante stated in an encounter with the media which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema explaining that it was about time that leaders plan and think about how to solve the existing hardships posed by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The PCG Moderator again said the current situation calls for thinking in global terms instead of feeble minds that focus on local politics.

He suggested that Africa must group and regroup to solve its needs stating for instance that “knowing that we would need maize, can we have countries with large arable lands that can specialize in maize farming to feed the needs of African countries.”

Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante added that other countries could also specialize in other items such as iron rods, cement, and grains among other things that the continent depends on other continents for.

He said it was about time that the youth have a different mindset from what currently existed to them thinking that politicians would solve all their needs for them.

“The youth should not believe that anyone can solve their problems for them, no politician can unless they can think about blocks regionally, how we think about education, and other things must change or we will continue to lag behind,” he emphasized.

He stressed that historically, such events such as the World War I and II brought in its wake hardship to the extent that buying essential food items such as bread became problematic.

He said just like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the continent and region that quickly build and strengthen existing economic and military blocks would survive strongly.