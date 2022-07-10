Former Salaga South MP donates hearse to Muslims in Salaga

A former Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Hon Salifu Adam Braimah has donated a hearse to the the people of Salaga to help convey the dead to the cemetery.

The community until today did not have a vehicle to carry the dead to the cemetery making it a priority need for the people which propelled the chief of Salaga to place a request to the former MP for a hearse.

According to the MCE for East Gonja Hon Richard Broni who donated the hearse on behalf of the former MP, the hearse plays an important role in society.

He noted that the former MP was more concerned about the benefits than the cost of procuring the hearse.

The MCE further indicated that the chief and Imams of Salaga will take full responsibility for the hearse to the Salaga-Wura and Imams at the Eid-ul-Adha prayer grounds in Salaga.

The MCE was accompanied by the Salaga South NPP Constituency Executives to deliver the hearse to the Salagawura and Imams at the Eid-ul-Adha prayer grounds in Salaga.