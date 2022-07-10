IMF bailout: Ghanaians in US to petition IMF to decline Ghana's request

10.07.2022 LISTEN

Concerned Ghanaians in the United States of America are preparing to petition the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discontinue Ghana's bailout programme request.

Their argument is that this is the 17th times the country is running to IMF for support and guidance yet the economy keeps sinking.

According to them, the attitude of government running to IMF cup in hand has reached a crescendo and it was time leaders begin to think deep and fashion out homegrown solutions.

According to reliable source, the decision of the concerned Ghanaians was to petition the IMF to allow Gha Ghana Government take sole responsibility for the corruption and other irregularities that have contributed to the country's economic woes.

Personalities like Dr. Solomon Owusu, a mining & mineral consultant in the US, Kevin Taylor, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Kwaku Skirt and many others are expected to lead the said action.

In a post by Dr. Solomon Owusu, Convenor for the group, he indicated the bailout can be done away if the economic management team can “think” outside the box and put pragmatic measures in place to revitalize the economy as all hope is not lost.

However, the US based mining consultant mentioned the blocking of financial leakages in the public sector, elimination of corruption, minimise needless extravagant expenditure, prudent management of natural resources as well as enforcement of the rule of law to punish public officials involved in corrupt practices as measures to safeguard Ghana's finances.

Ghana is currently in talks with the IMF for a bailout to shore up the sinking economy.

But the Convened Ghanainas are of the view the country could have avoided this situation if prudent and pragmatic measures were strictly implemented.