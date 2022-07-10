Wassa East Assembly outlines stratergy to make Mondays a market day

10.07.2022 LISTEN

The Wassa East District Assembly spearheaded by its Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Boakye has map up a strategy to change market days in the district from Tuesdays to Mondays.

The change has become necessary due to its clash with that of Beposo market day in the Shama District.

Farmers in the District prefer to cart their farm produce to the Beposo market where they can sell at a higher price which is leading to loss of revenue to the Assembly.

It is against this backdrop that management of the Assembly have resolved to change the market day to Mondays and Thursdays. This will compelled the traders to sell their produce at the Daboase market and a newly designated market at Sekyere Adiembra.

Addressing a meeting with some stakeholders at Daboase in the Western Region, the District Chief Executive Hon. Boakye implored on, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to create additional terminals for drivers. This he said should include Accra and Cape Coast stations. According to him, it will help facilitate the movement of traders.

Other stakeholders to be engaged are Chiefs, farmers, youth groups, media and traders.

The DCE acknowledged challenges that the plan may encounter but assures that with conscious and persistent effort success may be achieved in the end.

"We cannot sit and watch without doing anything about something that robes the District from internally generated funds(IGF)," he stated.

According to Hon. Boakye, aside the stakeholder engagement, there will be a District wide public education especially in communities where farm produce are cart and brought to the market as well as making the place a centre of attraction for both buyers and traders before the strategy is implemented.

He urged the people to embrace the idea when it is fully implemented since it is going to help improve revenue generation of the Assembly.