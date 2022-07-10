Ghana’s First Debate And Critical Thinking Organization, Speech Forces, Awarded $17000 Grant By The Jacobs Foundation

10.07.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian youth-based civic organization dedicated to teaching debate and critical thinking, Speech Forces, has been awarded a $17,000 grant by the Reach for Change and Jacobs Foundations for one of its flagship DebateKids program.

The grant is to enable the program scale up and reach more young people across the country. Speech Forces Organization received this significant boost from the Reach For Change and Jacobs Foundations after a rigorous selection regime as part of initiatives under the Scaling Readiness Programme by the joint efforts of both foundations.

Speech Forces Organization has for nearly a decade now been committed to teaching debate and critical thinking to young people in Africa. Although in Ghana, the Organization run entirely by enterprising young professionals and students have trained thousands across Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana.

The Organization is also to benefit from business skills development, networking and media exposure. The programme will help to strengthen the research capacity of the organization and create the opportunity to become part of the Jacobs Network; where researchers, entrepreneurs, school leaders, and change-makers collaborate to create impactful education solutions.

DebateKids is a writing, speaking and critical thinking program designed to train children from 5 to 12 years old to be critical, confident, analytical, and expressive with the goal to make them fully functional as global citizens. Children from such a young age learn and participate in basic research, persuasive writing, argumentative discourse, confidence building as well as speaking and listening skills in a safe and structured environment.

The program, since its rollout, has seen many successful trainees demonstrate competency in the areas of speech and critical thinking.

Reacting to the award, Eric Asamoah Awuah, Executive Director of the Speech Forces Organization said expressed his sincere gratitudes to Reach for Change and the Jacobs Foundations for “this amazing opportunity”. He further added that: “with their support, we will be scaling up the Speech Forces’ DebateKids program to enable us empower more children with critical thinking and expression tools that will aid their holistic development. I, on behalf of the team at Speech forces, look forward to building DebateKids into a more robust and impactful program through this platform”.

Speech Forces Organization is the first in Ghana to do what it does and for nearly a decade now, has been committed to teaching debate and critical thinking to young people in Africa. Although in Ghana, the Organization run entirely by enterprising young professionals and students have trained thousands across Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana.