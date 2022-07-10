Tema West Municipal Assembly donates food items to Nungua Kplejoo festival

Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive has advised the youth not to indulge in social vices, but rather use the period such as festivals and other national occasions to reflect on their future to ensure they transform into responsible leaders to benefit the country.

She noted that the future belongs to the youth, “but it belongs to prepared youth who have demonstrated the ability to take over from and be part of the leadership at every level tomorrow, if you fail to equip yourself today, your future will come and you may not be part of that leadership crop”.

Ms Addo gave the advised during the presentation on behalf of the Tema West Municipal Assembly assorted food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Nungua Traditional Council for the celebration of the 2022 Kplejoo Festival as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Nungua.

The items included 20 boxes of bottled water, 20 crates each of canned malt and canned beer, one box each of whisky, local schnapps, two bottles of foreign schnapps, two big galloons of palm oil, three sacks of maize, and five boxes of fresh fish.

Ms. Addo said the Assembly found it necessary to support the people of Nungua in the Kplejoo celebrations which heralds the Homowo festival as a sign of respect to the stool as custodians of the land the Assembly operated from.

Nii Afotey Gbetse VI, Chief of Asoprotsonaa who received the items on behalf of King Odaifo Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of Nungua, commended the Assembly for the annual gesture.

He also admonished the Krowor Municipal Assembly, Adenta, and Kpone-Katamanso Municipalities which form part of the traditional area to emulate the gesture by Tema West Municipal Assembly and as custom demands come home and pay homage to the custodian of the Nungua Traditional Council.

Nii Gbetse called on others both home and abroad to emulate the gesture of the TWMA to support the Traditional Council in diverse ways towards the development of the area.

He urged the unemployed youth to seek help from the Traditional Council or the TWMA to enable them to be enrolled in the numerous government initiatives to make a livelihood for themselves.