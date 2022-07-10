Labour unions have been too docile — Federation of Labour

10.07.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has asserted that leadership of the various labour unions in the country have been too docile and not working in the interest of workers. It is time to shift from the docile paradigm to be pragmatic to alleviate the suffering of the masses of workers.

“Labour unions were born out of agitation to work towards enhancing the interest of workers as well as protect the worker from employers’ exploitations and manipulations. Can the employer count on the unions today? Mr Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary-General stated.

The Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary-General is, therefore, calling for a proactive and robust labour front to ensure that the government governance in the interest of Ghanaians.

Mr Koomson stated this during the 14th Edition of the Stakeholders Engagement And Worker's Appreciation Day Seminar of the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema Stakeholder Engagement is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues and serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Mr Koomson said spokespersons for workers in the country, the labour unions should have stood up against policies and actions that are against the ordinary Ghanaian, “the President’s frequent travels using private jet which is a heavy burden on the economy, the overloaded size of the government, E-Levy among others.

“Other issues including the construction of the National Cathedral with state funds, the unilateral decision of the Minister of Roads to close down the toll booths whilst the maintenance of the roads continued to be funded by the state, which constitute financial loss to the country.

“Corruption having become a daily occurrence poses challenges to the economic growth of the country and the labour movement looked on unconcerned”.

Mr Koomson said Union Leaders have been docile for too long and allowed governments past and present and their functionaries to take for granted the power of labour, “organized labour should have strongly raised issues facing the economy before the government’s move for a bailout from the International Monitory Fund (IMF)”.

The GFL General-Secretary stated reacting to the government’s announcement on its decision to seek help from the IMF, said “Organized Labour should have strongly raised issues about the misuse of state resources, corruption, abuse of office before the economy got messed up as being experienced now.”

He said it was unfortunate that the internal conflicts among the labour organizations made it impossible for collective action to call the government to order.

The GFL Secretary-General said it was therefore very difficult for organized labour to speak against the government seeking IMF assistance to address financial problems the country was encountering now.

Mr Koomson said already the citizens were overwhelmed by the huge taxations ostensibly to raise revenue locally for development, therefore the only alternative source of intervention to sustain the economy was to surrender to the IMF notwithstanding the consequences.