Tijaniyya Muslims declares stand against violence

In the midst of world economic disorder, social challenges, increasing threat of terrorism, politically motivated attacks, failures of governments to provide for the basic needs of the citizenry, the Tijaniyya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has declared stand against violence.

The Tijaniyya Movement of Ghana has also called on political leaders across the globe to advocate for peace in their respective countries as they seek to woo the electorates for votes noting that, the moment a political or religious leader uses hateful and insulting rhetoric their supporters particularly the youth may imitate them.

The Movement is therefore pleading with political leaders to avoid using insults and words that will disrupts the peace their country but should rather make speeches that promote peace and unity, Alhaji Mohammed Osman Khuzaima, Executive Secretary of the Movement told the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in an interview in Tema to mark Eid-ul-Adha fest.

He also urged the Muslim communities to continue to pray for peace in the land and avoid all forms of violence as it marks the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Alhaji Mohammed Osman Khuzaima, acknowledged that Ghana’s economy was not in normal times hence it demanded a form of sacrifice and compromise from all Ghanaians including those in leadership position.

He indicated that the prices of food have gone up, so most youths and vulnerable families becomes prey for evil doers who use them to do their dirty work.

“The cost of living has gone up with food price hiking each day, I plead with the leaders not to take advantage of the youth to incite and spread violence,” he said.

He called on Muslims to observe the Eid-ul-Adha in moderation adding that “I encourage all citizens to pray and spread the word of peace, harmony, and avoid creating unnecessary tension”.

Alhaji Khuzaima who is also the Director of Youth Development an inter-faith-based programme pleaded with the youth to avoid inciting comments that may trigger chaos in the country.

Eid-ul-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is an important holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the world for a period of three days.

The Feast of Sacrifice dates from the historic event when Prophet Abraham was commanded by God, in a form of a dream vision, to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

But while he was in the act of sacrificing his son, God sent Angel Gabriel with a huge ram. Gabriel informed Abraham that his vision in his dream was fulfilled and instructed him to sacrifice the ram as a ransom for his son.

This year Eid-ul-Adha celebration will be marked with a gathered in the mosque or open spaces and two units of prayers are offered which are followed by a sermon by the Imam.