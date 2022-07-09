Eid-ul Adha: National Chief Imam urge Muslims to trust Allah in all circumstances

The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has urged Muslims to put their trust in Allah as the country experiences economic challenges.

He said the: “Almighty Allah has ways of doing things,” and charged Muslims and the entire citizenry to keep faith in Him through the economic hardships.

He said this at the celebration of this year's Eid-ul-Adha in Accra.

He urged Muslims to be peaceful during their celebration and share the little they had with others.

At the Ghana Muslim Mission, Imam Nurudeen Quaye, spoke about the significance of the sacrifice made by Prophet Abraham and the need for Muslims to emulate that gesture.

He said sacrifice was an act of obedience to Allah and a duty everyone must carry.

“Sacrifice your animals in truthfulness and sincerity to please only Allah, so that you may gain the full blessing it comes with,” he urged.

Imam Zakariya Mohammed, Imam of the Teshie Dar-es-salam Central Mosque, also admonished the youth, particularly those in Muslim communities to eschew violence and be productive.

The Imam expressed concerns that issues of Internet fraud and other social vices were becoming rampant and called for concerted efforts to address them.

Sheikh Ishaaq Ibrahim Nuamah, in his Eid-ul Adha at Japan Motors, also reiterated the need for Muslims to be patient in whatever circumstances they found themselves and trust that Allah Almighty would get them out of all situations.

He said Muslims should not allow the current economic crisis to 'destabilise' them.

"Everyone is sad now in Ghana due to the current economic situation. Things to buy are not there and the available ones are expensive but if you think too much of this, stress will kill you.”

Sheikh Nuamah said: "Allah has given remedy for such situations in the Quran chapter two," and encouraged Muslims to pray constantly for help from Allah.

Eid-ul Adha is the Eid, which follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage at the time of sacrifice and falls on the tenth day in the final (twelfth) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar; Dhu-al-Hijjah.

The Day is dependent on a legitimate sighting of the moon, following the completion of the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj – which is an obligation for all Muslims and allows families, loved ones, and communities to fraternise.

GNA