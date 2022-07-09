Let’s not venture to grant 20% COLA to striking teachers; the risks are so terrible – Austin Gamey cautions

09.07.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gamey and Gamey Group, Mr. Austin A. Gamey has cautioned against paying 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to teachers in the country at a time when the government is struggling to sustain the economy.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, he said the risk and consequences involved in paying 20% COLA will be terrible.

Mr. Austin A. Gamey proposes that the government should engage the striking teachers and reach an agreement on other alternatives that will satisfy all parties without causing more problems.

“The solution to this problem is, the workers and other leadership, they are not oblivious of the fact that if 20 percent COLA is given the consequences may turn out to be something. Is there any other alternative? I think so. That is why they must go and press on, considering various options and reaching consensus that will satisfy all parties. It may not be enough but the reality is that, are there other alternative, I think there are.

“There are various other things that can be done because if you give 20 percent COLA it can drag us into some problems, the risk are so terrible and we should not venture,” Austin A. Gamey shared during an engagement on the Key Points programme.

Since Monday, four teacher unions including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) have been on strike over the government’s failure to pay a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to members who they argue are struggling to survive.

Following two meetings between the leadership of the unions and the Ministry in charge of Employment and Labour Relations that ended inconclusively, another has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 12.