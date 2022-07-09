Eid-ul-Adha: Let’s make peace with ourselves to make Ghana great and strong – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his best wishes to Muslims in the country as they celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

Today, Muslims in the country have joined the world to celebrate the feast of sacrifice.

In a post on his social media pages, President Akufo-Addo has called for togetherness to make Ghana great and strong.

“I send best wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and around the world as we celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice.

“Let us on this day make peace with ourselves and our fellow beings and hold fast to the rope that Allah has United us with, the rope of Ghana.

“Only in doing this shall we achieve our aim of making Ghana great and strong. Happy Eid-ul-Adha,” a post on the social media pages of President Akufo-Addo reads.

Following the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, July 11, a statutory public holiday.