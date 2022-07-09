Eid-ul-Adha: May the blessings of this sacred day bring peace, favour and joy to all — Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended best wishes to Muslims on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

In a post on his social media pages, the Vice President prays for the blessings of the sacred day to bring peace and favour to everyone.

“Another Eid-ul-Adha is here with us, and we just remain grateful to the Almighty Allah for this special grace. The festival of sacrifice is an important reminder to all of us to continue to be tolerant, selfless, and also be each others keeper.

“May the blessings of this sacred day bring peace, favour, and joy to all. Happy Eid-ul-Adha,” a post on the social media pages of H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia reads.

Following the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, July 11, a public holiday.