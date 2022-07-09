Disclose how much you earn to your wife, marriages collapse due to mistrust — Austin Gamey to husbands

The Chief Executive Officer of the Gamey and Gamey Group, Mr Austin Gamey has advised husbands to make full disclosures regarding how much they earn to their wives in order to build trust.

He indicated that marriages are collapsing due to mistrust.

Mr Gamey said this while calling for open and honest discussions among the government officials and labour unions regarding the demand to pay the 20 per cent cost of living allowance (COLA).

In his view, there should be full disclosures especially by the government as part of the trust-building process.

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday July 9, Mr Gamey said “at the end of the day I will like [men] to disclose now whether their wives know how much they earn. You heard the Ghana Statistical Service release that about 520,000 people divorce in Ghana, about 420,000 separated, it is all because of dishonesty and it is at the work place also.”

Mr Gamey further cautioned against any move to grant the 20 per cent COLA because in his view, it will have dire consequences on the public purse.

He called for frank discussions and negotiations among the government officials and the teacher unions on this demand.

He said both sides, the government and the unions have have honest conversations devoid of threat of dismissing somebody for expressing critical views, in order to reach a desired solution.

“The solution to this problem is, the workers and other leadership, they are not oblivious of the fact that if 20 per cent COLA is given the consequences may turn out to be something. Is there any other alternative? I think so. That is why they must go and press on, considering various options and reaching consensus that will satisfy all parties. It may not be enough but the reality is that, are there other alternative, I think there are.

“There are various other things that can be done because if you give 20 per cent COLA it can drag us into some problems, the risk are so terrible and we should not venture.”

On Monday, 4th July 2022, the four (4) Unions in Education, namely Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU and Coalition of Concerned Teachers , Ghana, withdrew their services in all the Pre-Tertiary educational space, to back their demand for the COLA.

This involved both Teaching and Non-Teaching staff.

—3news.com