Pokuase: Residents run toward fuel tanker gutted by fire despite 'Appiatse explosion' experience

Social News File photo of a fire outbreak
File photo of a fire outbreak

Some daredevil residents of Pokuase, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra region were seen rushing toward an exploding tanker.

The fuel tanker was involved in an accident at Pokuase at 2:30pm

The tanker sparked flames but some eyewitnesses in their quest to take videos decided to move closer despite the danger involved.

It appears the first to break negative news on social media and the quest to have memories of every occurrence overrides reasoning as bystanders risk their lives to take videos and photos.

About six months ago, Ghana experienced a tragic situation that turned the whole nation into grief after a truck loaded with mining explosives collided with a tricycle causing a massive explosion at Appiatse, Bogoso.

The vehicle which sparked flames and later exploded destroyed the entire community of Appiatse in the Western Region.

The massive explosion tore into pieces the bodies of residents who rushed to take videos and pictures of the incident.

Watch the video of the Pokuase incident as it was posted by a netizen on Twitter today, July 9.

