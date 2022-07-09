Dzifa Bampoh joins GRIDco after resignation from Media General

Seasoned journalist, Mrs. Dzifa Gbeho-Bampoh has joined the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo).

She is with the Communications Department of the company as Director.

This comes a few days after she tendered her resignation to Media General.

This portal first confirmed her resignation days ago and possible move to a public institution (whose name was placed on ice).

Before leaving her job, she was one of the leading members of the Media General Newsroom and the host of the Saturday's political and current affairs program, 'The Key Point.'

The ace journalist has worked in the media space for almost 20 years. She started her career at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and later moved to Multimedia, where she spent 12 years.

She later moved to Tullow Oil where she worked for three years and later joined Media General where she spent almost 18 months.