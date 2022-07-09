You were a noble son, patriot and distinguished democrat — Akufo-Addo describes assassinated Shinzo Abe

09.07.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo expresses grief over the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister.

He said the late Abe was a noble son, patriot and distinguished democrat.

In a tweet on Friday, July 8, Akufo-Addo extended his condolences to the current Japanese administration and the family of the late Prime Minister.

“Japan has lost a noble son, a patriot and a distinguished democrat. He will be missed by all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing and meeting him. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen!!

“On behalf of the Government & people of Ghana, I send sincere condolences and deep sympathies to Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Government and people of Japan, and to his family, on the tragic murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which occurred today,” those were the words as sighted by this portal.

Akufo-Addo further described the assassination as cowardice and a despicable act which must be universally condemned.

“It is a most cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all. Shinzo Abe did not deserve to die this way,” he stated.

He further reflected the goodwill and hospitality of the late Shinzo Abe and his quest to see Africa prosper.

“As modern Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister and one of its most successful, I recall my official visit to Japan in December 2018, where, amongst others, Ghana and Japan pledged to continue to strengthen the excellent relations that exist between our two countries.

“During that visit, he was a most gracious host and demonstrated his strong commitment to democratic governance and respect for human rights and individual liberties. Unfortunately, it was in the exercise of these rights that he met his untimely death,” his post concludes.

The former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, met his untimely death after he was shot while delivering a speech during a campaign in the Japanese city of Nara on Friday, July 8.