Two persons granted GHS60,000 bail each for conspiracy to commit crime

Two persons have been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court for conspiring to commit a criminal offence to wit, stealing.

Felix Nortey, a 28-year-old Public Servant and Bakumben Kwasi Benjamin, 27-year-old security, have been granted bail in the sum of GHS 60,000.00 each, with two sureties each to be justified.

They are jointly held for conspiracy to commit a criminal offence and two counts of stealing.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah adjourned the case to August 10, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor told the Court that the complainant, Mr Simon Sackitey was the director of Public Affairs of Azar Chemical Industries Limited, Accra.

The prosecution said Nortey was an employee of Azar Chemical Industries Limited, Graphic Road branch, whilst Benjamin was also an employee of Group Four Security, a Private Security company, in Accra.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Benjamin, Fuseini Isahaka and Joseph Laryea, both at large, provided security on behalf of Group Four Security Company where Nortey used to work.

The prosecution said since June 2021, the complainant's company had been experiencing theft of Hydro Coloring Chemicals used in the manufacturing of paints in the warehouse of the South Industrial Area branch.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said on January 4, 2022, when Benjamin was on duty as a night security guard in the Azar company yard, Nortey who closed from work at 1700 hours, came back to meet Benjamin and stole 26 mini drums of Hydro Coloring chemicals valued US$5,448.10.

On January 18, 2022, Benjamin was on duty as a night guard in the Azar company yard, Nortey who closed from work at 1700 hours, came back to meet Benjamin and the accomplices and stole 63 mini drums of Hydro Coloring chemicals valued at US$9,924.50 from the complainant's company.

The prosecution said the accused persons and their accomplices loaded the drums of chemicals in a mini-Kia truck and drove away.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said on each of the days that the accused persons stole, they were captured by the CCTV camera fixed in the warehouse.

On January 31, 2022, the complainant watched the CCTV footage and saw the accused persons in the video stealing the products.

The prosecution said on February 17, 2022, the complainant reported the case to the Police and the accused persons were arrested for investigations.

In their respective cautioned statements to the Police, the accused persons admitted the offences and mentioned Fuseini Isahaka and Joseph Laryea as their accomplices.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said the two accomplices also mentioned one Kwasi Buadu as the one they sold the booty to but failed to lead the Police to arrest him.

GNA