Zabramaline shooting: Case adjourned to July 21

An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned to July 21 the case involving a military officer and two others in a shooting incident at Zabramaline in Accra.

This follows the absence in Court of one of the accused persons on the last adjourned date.

Information received by the Court at the last sitting indicated that Offei Darko, one of the accused persons, had been admitted to the hospital due to the beatings he received on the day of his arrest.

The Court, therefore, warned the prosecution to prepare and serve all disclosures.

When the matter was called, the prosecution informed the Court again that Darko is still on admission and would want to know his condition before filing the disclosures and the witness statements.

The Prosecution, therefore, prayed the Court for adjournment in order to file all the disclosures as well as witness statements.

The Court presided over by Mr Sam Bright Acquah adjourned the matter to July 21, 2022.

Isaac Abbey, a 37-year-old, is facing charges of protection of land and interest in land, carrying offensive weapons and trespass.

Meanwhile, his accomplices, Godfred Amegbor, a 29-year-old mobile money vendor, and Offei Darko, a 28-year-old musician, are jointly being held for abetment of crime and trespass.

Darko is however facing three counts of causing harm and use of offensive weapons.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The accused persons have been admitted to bail in the sum of GHS100,000.00 each with two sureties.

The Court ordered that one of the sureties should be justified and one of the sureties should be a civil servant earning not less than GHS2,000.00.

