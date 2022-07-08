You have a little honour left; resign now to save it – Pru East MP tells Ofori-Atta

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor is urging Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to resign and save the little honour he has left.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Parliamentarian stressed that the time has come for politicians to accept responsibility when things do not go well in the delivery of their mandate.

In his view, the Finance Minister should not be allowed to lead Ghana in the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if indeed the government wants the best for the country.

“It is in the light of this that I call on Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta, as a matter of national duty and in order to save the little honour left, that he does the right thing and tender in his resignation. He can still act as an advisor to the government in the negotiations but not as the Minister responsible for Finance.

“We have gotten to a level in our political development that ministers must begin to take responsibility. A Minister who categorically stated that we will never go to the IMF cannot be dragged unwillingly to IMF to lead our negotiations if we love our country,” Dr. Kwabena Donkor shared.

According to the Pru East MP, parliament must push to remove Ken Ofori-Atta if he refuses to yield to the calls to resign from his position as the country’s purse holder.

“We need somebody who will believe in what he or she will be doing to lead the negotiations. If Ken Ofori-Atta does not resign, I believe the Parliament of Ghana must keep faith with the people of Ghana and the people of Ghana deserve better than this.

“Parliament has the power to ask him to go and Parliament must act. I am very passionate about this because Ken Ofori-Atta must resign to give the president a free hand to choose somebody to lead these delicate negotiations,” Dr. Kwabena Donkor added.

In the midst of the economic challenges facing Ghana, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Finance Minister to engage the IMF for support.

A team from the IMF is already in the country and started in-person discussions with representatives from the government on Thursday, July 7, 2022.