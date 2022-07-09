Eid-ul-Adha: Muslims urged to mark the festival of sacrifice with security caution

09.07.2022 LISTEN

Alhaji Adams Abdulai, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Pru East has urged Muslims and the general public to mark the festival of sacrifice with the highest level of personal security.

Alhaji Abdulai noted that the country was not in normal times as terrorists and diseases continue to pose as threats.

He urges celebrants of the festive occasion to exercise maximum security caution during and after the festive.

Alhaji Abdulai called on worshippers who would be going to pray at the various centres to be responsible for each others' safety and endeavor to report any suspicious character to the security agencies who would be stationed at various vantage points to provide security protection for lives and properties.

He said Eid -UL- Adha was a festival of sacrifice that project and promote sharing and caring for one another.

It is based on this that everyone must see the security of their neighbours as a civil responsibility.

He commended government for its continuous efforts in ensuring peace and development in communities such as Yeiji and its environs.

The DCE further urged the general public to be circumspect and responsible in ensuring that peace wins at the end of the celebration.