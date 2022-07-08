CHASS refutes TEWU allegation of frustrating its striking members

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) has denied reports that it is forcing members of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) to work in the wake of industrial action by teaching and non-teaching staff at the pre-tertiary level.

The group said, some kitchen staff are working but that was as a result of engagement and persuasion from management to keep schools running.

TEWU warned CHASS to stop intimidating its members following the strike by teacher unions.

On Monday, 4th July 2022, the four (4) Unions in Education, namely Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU and Coalition of Concerned Teachers , Ghana, withdrew their services in all the Pre-Tertiary educational space, to back their demand for the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).

This involved both Teaching and Non-Teaching staff.

TEWU however, said in a statement that “it is sad to note this, information reaching us is that some members of CHASS, are intimidating our members, the non-teaching staff, especially the kitchen staff and forcing them to remain at work.

“We find the actions of these CHASS members as very unfortunate, to say the least.

“We, in the leadership of the Union, do not want to have any confrontations with anybody as far as this Industrial Action is concerned. No teacher is being forced and threatened to remain in the classroom so we do not see why the non-teaching staff are being treated this way.”

“We are by this medium, requesting the Director-General of GES to call these Heads to order and asked them to refrain from the threats and intimidations as we all seek the appropriate response from Government on our request.

“We are by this medium also telling ALL the Non-Teaching staff to withdraw all services and stay at home until you hear from us, your leaders,” the statement issued by the General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye said.

But CHASS fears a possible shutdown of schools should all the kitchen staff withdraw their services in the coming days.

National President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar told TV3 in an interview on Friday July 8 that “We know the reason for the strike is for the good of all teachers which all of us are involved though.

“They have understood and cooperated with us. It is the same vein we also spoke with our teaching staff especially the non teaching people, given that the students are still in school and they must eat, definitely their services would be required. So if we get a total breakdown as far as the strike is concerned it means the students will not be fed.

“So it our understanding as a result of persuasion that we have got some of these people to cooperate just so the system at least while we find solution to the strike action.”

---3news.com