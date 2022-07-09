Krachi East MCE inspects ongoing projects in municipality

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Krachi East Constituency visited a number of ongoing projects in his Municipality.

He was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Engineer, the Krachi East NPP Constituency chairman among others.

His first visit was the Dambai College of Education Demonstration School.

A three-unit classroom block with a staff common room attached has received a magnificent facelift.

The 3-unit classroom block is undergoing a renovation exercise, which will have complete & modern equipment to ease teaching and learning.

Hon. Francis Okesu was happy with the level of work done and has asked the contractor to speed up the process so that it can be handed over as soon as possible.

At the Katanga EP Basic school, a six-unit classroom block with an ultramodern library and staff common room is steadily under construction.

The project, which started in May, 2022 is near completion.

The classroom when completed will accommodate a huge number of students who are learning under dilapidated structures, making teaching and learning monotonous.

The CEO of Eden Blueprint Construction Limited, Mr. Mensah George Coffie has promised that work will be done and handed over in the next one month.

He however charged workers on-site to speed up their efforts with alacrity. The duration of the project is six months and the contractor was optimistic that the finishing touches will be done before time.

The Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Okesu Kofi Francis explained that the project started back in 2019 and as a matter of priority his Assembly needs to finish the project earlier as this will immensely help the community.

In his address, he brought to light the source of funding. "This project is of high importance. We need to help the community. As you can see the students study under these dilapidated buildings and is really worrying. The project is fully funded by the Municipal common fund."

The headteacher of the school, Mr. Agyie Aboagye Augustine expressed his gratitude to the MCE for his kind gesture to the community.

"We needed this badly, the students are not comfortable in class. We had to move the JHS students to the primary school because of the nature of our building. We are very grateful. We will plead that if completed, the Assembly should help us with more dual desks to fasttrack teaching and learning," he stated.