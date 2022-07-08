I’m greatly shocked by the assassination of Shinzo Abe; my prayers are with his family, Japanese people – Mahama

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has expressed shock at the news of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was shot by a man believed to be in his 40s on Friday, July 8, 2022, while delivering a speech.

He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately did not survive.

Reacting to the death of the former Japanese Prime Minister, ex-President John Dramani Mahama says the legacy of Shinzo Abe will forever be remembered by Ghana, Africa, and the world at large.

As President of Ghana, through my side meetings with him at international conferences and two official visits to Japan, I found him to be a leader passionate about opening up Japan's role on the world stage, inclusive of expanding Japan-Africa relations.

I recall our last meeting in May of 2016, which led to the official publication of the restoration of the Yen loan portfolio to Ghana and the announcement of Japan's commitment to assist Ghana with a number of important new and ongoing projects. These included the Tema motorway interchange project, expansion of the Sekondi fishing harbour, expansion and upgrade of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research into an Advanced Research Centre for Infectious diseases, and the construction of a new bridge over the Southern Volta river at Volivo, among others.

At this time, my thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family and the Japanese people in the wake of this senseless crime.