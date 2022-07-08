C/R: Young man arrested in connection with the killing of Okada rider at Awutu Bontrase

08.07.2022 LISTEN

The Police have arrested a young man, Mawunya Francis for his suspected role in the killing of an Okada rider at Awutu Bontrase in the Central Region.

The 22-year-old is currently in the grips of the Awutu Bereku District Police Command as investigations continue into the matter which is being treated as murder.

From the information gathered from sources, Mawunya Francis and a couple of friends hired the deceased, Kwabena Ogyam to deliver a service from Awutu Bontrase to Mfadwen.

They are alleged to have killed the Okada rider, stole his motorcycle, and planned to use his body for rituals.

Following the arrest of suspect Mawunya Francis, angry residents have tried to get him released for him to be lynched to death.

Reports indicated that several of the youth stormed the Awutu Bereku District Police Command on Thursday, July 7, 2022, to push for the suspect to be released to them.

The Police have today intensified their investigations and are on a hunt to arrest the other suspects who are currently on the run.

Rumours have it that the suspected killers of the Okada rider had told some friends that they will kill someone for money rituals to blow and buy a luxurious car before this year’s Awutu Awubia Annual Festival.

The Police have urged residents to assist and provide information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects.