Stratcomm Africa launches 10th anniversary edition of Ghana Garden and Flower Show.

Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), on Monday, 4th July 2022, launched the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) at a memorable ceremony, in the beautiful garden of Gold Key properties, located at Cantonments City.

Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh (Chief Business Strategist, Inspire Africa Consult and former Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre) launched the 10th Anniversary edition of the Ghana Garden and Show.

She said, “By 2030, young Africans are expected to make up 42% of the world’s youth and account for 75% of those under age 35. I encourage our youth in Ghana to explore this option for job creation and financial independence that Horticulture can afford you”.

She encouraged the youth to unleash their opportunities, talent, innovative ideas and solutions. She further added that “Let growth for Ghana, for Africa and the world be unleashed through our collective passion for horticulture”.

Stratcomm Africa Communication Manager, Sharon Anim delivering the welcome remarks, said, “Stratcomm Africa is passionate about employing communication as a tool for national development and livelihood enhancement. For us at Stratcomm Africa therefore initiating and managing this movement and associated Show is our way of employing communication to mobilize society against climate change.”

She indicated that each of us has a responsibility and part to play, and flower or vegetable garden cultivation is a simple way of helping to win the fight against climate change.

The Director of Parks and Gardens, Rev. Charles Okine delivered a solidarity message, recounting the impact made by the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement/ Show over the years and the pride the Department of Parks and Gardens takes in collaborating with the Movement.

He congratulated Stratcomm Africa on its unflinching determination to mobilize society towards sustainable living in Ghana.