VIDEO: Cattle hijack Madina-Ashaley Botwe road

A busy road at Madina in Accra was virtually blocked by cattle on Thursday afternoon, an eyesore that caused a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists.

It is becoming an almost common incident in the vicinity and other parts of the city.

Stray cattle, numbering about 35, were seen roaming the streets freely without any cowherd controlling them.

The presence of the cows, most of whom looked so huge, on the road posed a serious threat to road users.

The animals had virtually blocked one side of the road, thereby forcing oncoming cars to use the opposite lane.

Drivers that plied the road, clearly, faced a daunting task making their way through.

Aside the danger posed by the cattle, their presence on the road also caused vehicular traffic on the Madina-Ashaley Botwe stretch. Also, pedestrians walking on the shoulder of the road had to run away to avert being attacked by the animals.

Some of the drivers expressed worry about the presence of the animals on the road to this reporter.

“This is very dangerous and an eyesore to see stray cattle taking over a road in Accra in these modern times.

“This is clear proof of lack of proper leadership in the city”, Nimo Lawerence, a frustrated driver, openly lamented.

Richard Anarful, another driver, tasked the city authorities to move the animals from the road to avert any deadly incident.

According to him, stray cattle moving freely on Accra roads was on the increase and authorities should act.

Watch Full Video Here: