Gov’t fails to reach agreement with striking teachers after Friday's meeting again; next meeting on Tuesday

Another meeting between representatives of government and the leadership of striking teachers from pre-tertiary public institutions has ended inconclusively today, Friday, July 8, 2022.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, four teacher unions including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) declared an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to pay a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to members who they argue are struggling to survive.

Later on Wednesday, the Ministry in charge of Employment and Labour Relations held a meeting to discuss the way forward but the engagement ended inconclusively.

After a second meeting that involved the Ministry of Education, National Security, and Organised Labour, the Ministry of Employment has assured that the government is committed to finding a lasting solution to the demands of aggrieved public workers.

“Government has taken note of the demand by Organised Labour for 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the light of the current economic conditions prevailing in the country.

“Government is committed to engaging Organised Labour to find a lasting solution to same.

“Government has appealed to the Teacher Unions to call off their ongoing industrial action,” parts of a press release from the Ministry signed by Minister Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has said.

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations notes that all parties have agreed to convene for another meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.