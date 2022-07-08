Your legacy would be remembered fondly by Ghana — Mahama on assassination of Shinzo Abe

The former President, John Dramani Dramani Mahama has narrated fond memories and contributions of the assassinated Japanese ex-Prime Minister to Ghana.

His Excellency Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, was murdered yesterday, July 7, 2022, while on a campaign trail.

The former President has expressed shock about the sad incident.

“I am greatly shocked by the assassination of PM @AbeShinzo. His legacy will be remembered fondly by Ghana, Africa and the world at large for a long time to come. My thoughts & prayers are with his bereaved family and the #Japanese people in the wake of this senseless crime,” he expressed his shock.

The former president recalled the late Shinzo Abe's numerous assistance to Ghana during his tenure as President and his (Abe's) as Japanese Prime Minister.

“As President of Ghana, through my side meetings with him at international conferences and two official visits to Japan, I found him to be a leader passionate about opening up Japan's role on the world stage, inclusive of expanding Japan-Africa relations.

“I recall our last meeting in May of 2016, which led to the official publication of the restoration of the Yen loan portfolio to Ghana and the announcement of Japan's commitment to assist Ghana with a number of important new and ongoing projects.

"These included Tema motorway interchange, expansion of Sekondi fishing harbour, expansion & upgrade of @NMIMR_UG into an Advanced Research Centre for Infectious Diseases, and the construction of a new bridge over the Southern Volta river at Volivo, among others,” those were the words expressed in former President Mahama’s tweet.

