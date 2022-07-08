Marwako Fast Food will officially re-open tomorrow – PRO

08.07.2022 LISTEN

Marwako Fast Food Company Limited will officially resume business on Saturday, July 9, 2022, this is according to Mr. Amin Lamptey, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the company.

In May this year, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana placed a ban on the Fast Food Company and imposed a number of sanctions after several reported cases of food poisoning by customers.

After paying a fine of GHS750,000 and complying with all directives from the FDA, the managers of Marwako Fast Food Company Limited have been given the clearance to re-open.

“Following the verification inspection of your facility at Abelemkpe to ascertain the level of implementation of corrective prevention actions (CAPA), the Food and Drugs Authority writes to inform you that it is satisfied with the progress made in the implementation of the CAPA to forestall any future food poisoning incidence.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) hereby lifts the suspension of catering services placed on your facility at Abelemkpe,” parts of a release from the FDA signed by its CEO Mrs. Delese Darko reads.

Speaking to Citi News this afternoon on the release, Marwako Fast Food Company Ltd PRO Mr. Amin Lamptey said his outfit has received a communique from the FDA on the lifting of the ban.

According to him, processes have been initiated for three branches to begin operations tomorrow.

The branches include the joints at Abelemkpe, East Legon, and Spintex.

“Officially the FDA has re-opened it so as we speak now we have started preparing the grounds to take off tomorrow.

“Tomorrow being the Eid day for the Muslims is one of the days that we sometimes operate very effectively. So Marwako Fast Food we will reopen our businesses tomorrow,” Mr. Amin Lamptey shared.

The Marwako Fast Food Company Ltd PRO added, “We are going to reopen three, the La branch we are working on one or two things just to make sure that we meet the standard of FDA. Now we want to make sure that we have the check and balances for us to be able to stay within the ethics of what we are doing. The Abelemkpe branch which is the head office will be opened tomorrow, the East Legon branch, and the Spintex branch. We are going to open all these branches by the grace of God.”