FDA lifts ban on Marwako Fast Food; free to re-open Abelenkpe branch

Marwako Fast Food Limited is set to resume business following the lifting of a ban on the company by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana.

The FDA on May 12, 2022, announced the closure of the East Legon Branch of Marwako following widespread reports of food poisoning on social media.

After inspections at other branches of the fast-food company, the FDA shut down the company completely and imposed a number of sanctions.

After two months, FDA has lifted the ban on Marwako Fast Food to freely operate the Abelemkpe branch.

“Following the verification inspection of your facility at Abelemkpe to ascertain the level of implementation of corrective prevention actions (CAPA), the Food and Drugs Authority writes to inform you that it is satisfied with the progress made in the implementation of the CAPA to forestall any future food poisoning incidence.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) hereby lifts the suspension of catering services placed on your facility at Abelemkpe,” parts of a release from the FDA signed by its CEO Mrs. Delese Darko reads.

In the release, the FDA adds that it would be conducting follow-up inspections in line with timelines specified in its CAPA to ensure full compliance with the code of hygiene practices.

Reacting to the release in an interview with Citi News on Friday afternoon, the Public Relations Officer of Marwako Fast Food, Mr. Amin Lamptey confirmed that his outfit will immediately resume operations on Saturday, July 9, 2022 ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration slated for Monday, July 11.