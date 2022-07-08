A/R: Public toilet abandoned over demand for human sacrifice by angry river gods

A public toilet facility has been left to rot due to demand for human sacrifice by the river gods of Ampabame No-1 in the Ashanti Region.

The construction of the facility was started in 2005 but was completed 15 years later due to the lack of funds.

Unfortunately, residents of Ampabame No-1 are unable to use the facility even after it was commissioned.

Information gathered indicates that when it was commissioned, the facility saw low patronage because of alleged spiritual issues.

From further engagements, a priestess serving the Tano gods, guardians of the Bomofia stream, close to the facility disclosed that the gods are angry with residents’ constant dumping of waste in the stream, which is close to the toilet facility.

Adding that the gods are also unhappy with the siting of a septic tank for the facility, she said the gods are demanding five human sacrifices before it can be used.

Speaking to journalists, Richard Ofosuhene who is Assembly Member for the Area confirmed that the demand for human sacrifice by the god has forced the closure of the toilet facility.

He said the shrine's demand for human sacrifice is a major concern especially when there is only one active public toilet facility serving the entire community.

He stressed talks are ongoing with the chiefs and elders of the community on the best way forward.

“We have heard her [the priestess], we cannot abandon the facility, so we will do the needful to re-commission it,” Richard Ofosuhene intimated.

The public toilet is a 32-seater facility that is expected to serve the community to deal with open defecation.