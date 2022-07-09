Works ongoing to reconstruct Tema Motorway into 10 lanes

Works have started on Accra-Tema motorway road which will be re-engineered into a 10-lane expressway.

The Accra-Tema motorway is fast deteriorating, becoming a death trap, with high traffic congestion and encroachment.

Unless serious efforts are made by the government to save this vital national asset, traffic build-up and inconveniences to commuters will soon experience what exists on other heavily trafficked streets in Accra.

Poor land-use development, excessive axle loading and substandard maintenance practices are pushing the motorway into an irreversible destructive spiral, posing major threats to productivity and national security.

The scope of work of the project includes 10-lane 19.5km motorway comprising 4 lanes of reinforced concrete freeway, 6 lanes of urban highway.

The project also comes with reconstruction of Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa (5.7 km), Remodeling of Tetteh Quarshie, Apenkwa and Achimota Interchanges, Construction of 5 new Interchanges (Lashibi, Abattoir, Teshie Link, Fiesta Royale and Neoplan junction, 14No. Pedestrian Footbridges, Toll Plazas and Streetlights”.

