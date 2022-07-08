Ghana is confronted with economic challenges; let's not see IMF move as a negative choice – Alan

08.07.2022 LISTEN

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has urged the citizenry not to see the decision by the government to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support as a negative move.

According to him, the country is facing economic challenges because of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict and as a result, it should not matter if it is an NPP or NDC government that is marching the country to the IMF for a bailout.

“I believe that we need to have this conversation by acknowledging a few fundamental facts. First, it appears currently, our country is confronted with economic challenges which have been primarily occasioned and driven by the combined effect of Covid-19 pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. So this is a fact that we cannot run away from.

“Secondly, going to the IMF ought not to be seen as a negative policy choice. I believe that the negativity associated with going to the IMF for support has been driven by the rather rancorous political discourse over the years. It doesn’t matter whether it is the NDC or the NPP that is leading that discourse,” Alan Kyerematen said on the Good Evening programme on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The Trade Minister believes that instead of politicising the issues on IMF, Ghanaians should come together and focus on the national objective to make our country better.

“I believe that there are certain fundamental issues that need to be discussed dispassionately as a united country driven by one national objective rather than us politicizing such critical issues,” he added.

A week ago, President Akufo-Addo directed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the IMF for support in the midst of the troubling economic times the country finds itself.

Officially this week, in-person discussions have commenced as Ghana pushes for its bailout.