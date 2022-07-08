IMF bailout: We’ll resist any attempt to cancel allawa – Nursing students warn

Nursing and midwife students across the country have threatened to resist any attempt by the government to cancel their allowance as part of any IMF conditionality as the government seeks a bailout form the fund

“Most of us enrolled in the Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges because of this government’s promise to restore and the subsequent restoration of our allowances cancelled by the Mahama-led government.

“Even though we have not received any allowance for almost a year now, we see any attempt to cancel it as a way of depriving us of the right to education since we cannot pay our fees,” a statement signed by the leadership of the Student Nurses and Midwives explained.

Source: Classfmonline.com