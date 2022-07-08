M-CODe commends Adamsu Community for stand against OD

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) has applauded the leadership of Adamsu, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality, in the Bono Region, for setting up a Community Watchdog Committee to stop Open Defecation (OD).

M-CODe emphasizes that the coalition as part of its mission seeks to commend communities doing well and also expose notorious communities, “hence the need to applaud the leadership in Adamsu for the progressive act which would help change the vocabulary about Open Defecation”.

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation described the action in Adamsu as highly commendable, forward-looking, and progressive action by the leadership in the community towards transforming and improving sanitation in the area.

A statement signed by Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, and copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema urged communities to make toilets a status symbol so that people would want to have and use them.

The coalition called on other traditional leaders to emulate the action and initiative from Adamsu and also begin to police their communities against people who have a penchant to defecate around.

“People need to understand the worth of investing in toilets in terms of the health benefits. This is not feasible without supportive policies and a market environment, and cannot increase demand for sanitation alone. That requires a combination of factors,” M-CODe stated.

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation said it was ready to collaborate with Regional and District Coordinating Councils with advocacy through community engagement initiatives to end Open Defecation.

M-CODe also acknowledged the contribution of the World Vision Ghana which has been the backbone of the coalition leading to the formation of Regional Branches in Volta, Ashanti, Northern, Central, and Bono.

The Coalition seeks to empower journalists to expose all notorious open defecation communities and sites in the respective jurisdictions and challenge relevant authorities and leaders to act by putting in place proactive measures that will kick out factors causing open defecation and those affecting sanitation.

According to the Coalition, it is determined to support the crusade against open defecation in Ghana through a coordinated and more aggressive policy influence and public sensitization.

It also plans to challenge institutions connected to the fight to work harder and intensify public sensitization through community outreach programmes.

During a visit to Adamsu community by a team of Ghana News Agency reporters, they gathered that some residents, mostly youth, had turned the local Presbyterian Primary School to a place of convenience, messing up the classrooms.

The situation, according to Mr. Atta Agyapong, the Assemblyman for Adamsu Newtown, was so bad that school children had to clean up the mess every morning before academic work could begin.

Mr Agyapong said some of the residents also defecated in polythene bags, worsening the situation in the area, saying if the issue was not tackled it could lead to an outbreak of cholera as the rains set in.

He said this formed the foundation for the formation of the Open Defecation Community Watch Dog Committee to fight against the practice.